The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly re-signed Isaiah Tass on a two-year deal.

While the news is yet to be confirmed by the club, the 23-year-old who spent time with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Brisbane Broncos before ultimately making the switch to Redfern has been impressive after finally breaking through for an NRL debut this year.

A talented centre, Tass was never handed an opportunity at Canterbury or Red Hill, despite impressive in the QLD Cup in particular during the 2021 campaign with Brisbane's feeder program.

Joining South Sydney, Tass once again had to bide his time in reserve grade, spending time with the NSW Cup outfit before finally being handed a debut from the bench during a Good Friday win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Speaking on Triple M Radio, the Australian's Brent Read said he has signed a new two-year deal with the club that'll keep him locked in at Redfern until at least the end of 2024.

“Isaiah Tass has signed a new two-year deal with the Rabbitohs,” Read said on Triple M.

Scoring a try in his debut, Tass was dropped to 18th man the following week, but scored another try in his next game during Round 8 against the Manly Sea Eagles.

His last eight games - taking his career tally to 11 - have come back-to-back since he was picked to take on the Eels during Round 16, with Tass not scoring during those games, but laying on 5 try assists, 16 tackle breaks and 3 line breaks. His defence has also been impressive.

The 23-year-old was expected to be dropped as Campbell Graham returned from a fractured cheekbone, however, he has retained his place in the side with fill in winger Izaac Thompson making way for last night's game against the Penrith Panthers, which South Sydney came up short in.