After losing Liam Knight to the Bulldogs and Blake Taafee set to join him, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have set their sights on a former NSW Blues utility.

Having already signed Jack Wighton for next season, the Rabbitohs could reportedly make a surprise play for Penrith Panthers and former NSW Blues utility Tyrone Peachey for next season.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the Rabbitohs could be set to sign him if forward Hame Sele departs for the St George Illawarra Dragons.

A mainstay of the South Sydney forward pack, reports broke out on Saturday linking him with a return back to his former club, the Dragons, as Shane Flanagan looks to upgrade his forward stocks at the club for next season when he takes over as coach.

While Souths' number one priority is to keep Sele, it may not be feasible as they are unlikely to match the offer put forward by the Dragons due to the lack of funds in their salary cap.

This could see them poach Tyrone Peachey from Penrith, who is flexible in a number of positions and has consistently shown he can play in the backs or forwards off the interchange bench. Off-contract at the end of the season, Peachey has also been linked to a move overseas to the Super League after recently playing his 200th career NRL game.

The publication also reports that the club has been informed that Blake Taafe will leave at the season's end to join the Bulldogs and link up again with Liam Knight.