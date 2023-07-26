Tevita Tatola has made a call on his future in the NRL, agreeing to play a further four years with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Aged 26, Tatola has been in remarkable form in the past couple of seasons for Souths and was close to receiving a call-up into the NSW Blues squad this year if it wasn't for injury.

Last season was arguably Tatola's best season to date, having been awarded the Rabbitohs' Player of the Year Award, the George Piggins Medal and also represented Tonga in the Rugby League World Cup over in England.

The new contract will see the 132-game forward play in the red and green jersey until at least the end of the 2028 season. While it is unknown how much the deal is worth, his contract for this season had him on $600,000.

“I've got a lot of people to thank for getting me to this position where I can secure my, and my family's, future for the next five years,” Tatola said in a statement put forward by the club.

“Firstly, the Club, for believing in me. When I first came and made the NRL it was a big thing for me and to be able to extend for another four years is just a blessing. I'm so grateful to this Club for what they've done for me and for what I've been able to achieve here.

“I want to thank the Members and the fans. They've been so good to me, and this Club means a lot to me and my family. I love this Club and want to repay them and the Members by playing good footy every week.

“I'd like to thank my teammates and coaches. You are the ones that give me the confidence to go out and perform each week and I love playing and working with you all.

"Being able to bring my little boy into the sheds and include him as part of the Souths family is really special.

“Those little moments are so big for our family and I can't thank this Club enough for having the faith in me to represent the Rabbitohs every week.”

In the same media statement by the club, the club's Head of Football Mark Ellison spoke about the impact Tatola has had at the club since debuting.

“Junior has worked so hard over the past six seasons to establish himself as one of the premier prop forwards in the NRL,” Mr Ellison said.

“His preparation for games is first class and his performances for his teammates on a weekly basis have made him one of the first players selected in our first grade team each week.

“We've seen him grow from a raw rookie back in 2018 to a respected player who is in calculations for State of Origin and international selection each season.

“Since coming to the Club he has become a young dad and is building a fantastic lifestyle for his young family.

“We are all very happy to have re-signed Junior for four further seasons and we look forward to watching him lead our forward pack in the years to come.”