The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly in talks with all three of their off-contract players as they look to secure them for at least an extra season.

After a disappointing end to the season, which saw the Rabbitohs miss the top-eigh despite ranking first on the ladder at one point in the season, the club had made a marquee signing for next season, bringing in Jack Wighton from the Canberra Raiders.

However, they will lose Jed Cartwright (Newcastle Knights), Hame Sele (St George Illawarra Dragons), and Blake Taaffe (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs).

These departures have opened up the door for halfback Dean Hawkins, second rower Michael Chee-Kam and fullback Terrell Kalo Kalo to remain at the club as they run off-contract and are currently free agents.

As reported by News Corp, the Rabbitohs are currently in talks with the trio to extend their contracts.

Michael Chee-Kam is the likeliest of the three to return to the squad for next season, having played 16 NRL games this season either off the interchange bench or in the starting back row.

Chee-Kam joined South Sydney last season after six seasons with the Wests Tigers and two seasons with the Manly Sea Eagles before them and has proved useful in the forward pack.

Likely not to be on much money, Chee-Kam adds depth to the forwards and will likely receive the same amount of game time in 2024 if he is re-signed.

While the forward is the likeliest to return to the Top 30 squad, it is understood that Hawkins and Kalo Kalo will be offered lower-tier contracts to stay put.

Terrell Kalo Kalo at Redfern today. pic.twitter.com/mSWN6lKRJR — Bunnies TV (@Bunniestvau) March 14, 2023

Coming back from a leg injury, Terrell Kalo Kalo is still only 20 years of age and is a future prospect for the club. The speedy fullback is the next future outside back at the club to make his NRL debut and is in a similar situation as Tyrone Munro.

Before a leg injury put an end to his season, Kalo Kalo showed plenty of promise in 2022 and 2023. Last season, he played in the SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg competition and would even make his debut in the NSW Cup. Re-signed back in 2021 after just 20 junior representative games, he is a former U19 NSW Blues representative.

Dean Hawkins, on the other hand, has had a breakout season which saw him walk away as the NSW Cup Player of the Year. He would also manage two NRL games in Round 15 and 18, adding to his tally of six career first grade appearances.

Hoping to guide the club to their first NSW Cup title since 1983, Hawkins has scored 140 points this season in reserve grade and registered six tries, 17 try assists, and 15 line-break assists.

“I think this is a stepping stone in my career,” Hawkins told nswrl.com.au.

“It's a great achievement and I hope it leads to more consistent chances in the NRL, hopefully with South Sydney.”