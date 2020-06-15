The South Sydney Rabbitohs have extended and upgraded the contracts of exciting duo Jaxson Paulo and Lachlan Ilias for the next two seasons.

Fellow youngsters Blake Taaffe (2021-22) and Peter Mamouzelos (2021) have also recommitted to the club.

“Jaxson, Blake, Lachlan and Peter have the skills and the attitude to make it to the NRL level, hence why we are upgrading and extending their contracts now as we see them as future first grade Rabbitohs,” Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison told rabbitohs.com.au.

“Their challenge is to put in the hard work and to make the sacrifices required to be a success at the top level and we know they have it in them to achieve those goals.

“We’re excited to be able to continue to work with these young men and we’re certain our Members will enjoy watching them develop and ply their trade in the red and green for years to come.”

Additionally, the Rabbitohs have released centre Bryson Goodwin after 99 games with the club from 2013-2017.