The South Sydney Rabbitohs have made no secret they are desperate to retain star half Cody Walker beyond the end of his current 2022 contract expiration date.

Rabbitohs' CEO Blake Solly has previously spoken of his desire to have Walker at the club even after he finishes playing, and re-affirmed those views this week, telling The Sydney Morning Herald that they want the Walker deal done "this week or next."

That view may hardly come as a surprise though given the November 1 deadline, when all off-contract players in the following season can begin talking to other clubs, is rapidly approaching.

Walker is thought to be a major target for the NRL's 17th club, the Dolphins, who were confirmed by the NRL last week. Wayne Bennett, who has coached the Rabbitohs for the last three years and helped take Walker's game to another level, is expected to be confirmed as their inaugural coach in the coming days.

The 71-year-old has a close relationship with Walker, however, it remains to be seen if that could be enough to prize the star, who finished third in this year's Dally M Medal race, away from the club who gave him his start, and the club he has openly declared his love for.

Walker may be the wrong side of 30, but he has previously spoken of his desire to play on for a number of years, believing the late start to his career could well keep him going later than most players.

Solly said the deal was well underway with Walker.

“We’re still talking about the terms of a contract with Cody and his management, but we want Cody at the club even after his on-field career has finished,” Solly told the publication.

“Hopefully we can get something done this week or next. We always said we would wait until the season was finished, and we are working through a deal with Cody and his management now.”

It's understood the deal would be long-term, and would be designed to take Walker through to the end of his playing career.