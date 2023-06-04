South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has revealed neither Jai Arrow or Cameron Murray are expected to miss long periods of time after they failed to finish Saturday evening's win over the Gold Coast Titans.

The Rabbitohs, who won the game 46 points to 28, had both Arrow and Murray backing up from a physical State of Origin 1 encounter on Wednesday evening, while Latrell Mitchell missed the game after being a late withdrawal from Origin.

While Demetriou confirmed Mitchell is a good chance of playing next weekend in what will be his only game prior to Origin 2, the Rabbitohs have bigger questions to answer over Arrow and Murray.

Arrow left the field with an ankle injury, while Murray suffered a groin injury.

Demetriou said there had been no mention of syndesmosis in diagnosing Arrow's injury in what will be a welcome relief for the premiership hopefuls.

"I think he [Jai Arrow] just jammed up the back of his ankle. That's the prognosis at the moment, but we will see how it pulls up and get some scans through the week," Demetriou said during his post-game press conference.

"If that's not the case, hopefully it's not too bad. There is no talk of syndesmosis, but we will have to wait and see."

Demetriou revealed Murray had gone into the game with groin tightness, and the club didn't want to risk him after he came out of a tackle sore.

"Skipper here went into the game with a tight groin and probably just stretched it a bit too much. It might be just tight from backing up, but we didn't want to risk him," the coach said.

Murray revealed he thought he was simply tight from Origin 1, but the injury failed to warm up before he over extended into a tackle. The club captain will wait for scans, and gave no commitment on whether he would be fit to play next weekend or not when the Rabbitohs clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons at Kogarah on Saturday afternoon.

"It's alright. We just have to wait and see with scans, so hoping it's not too bad," Murray said.

"We will wait and see. I don't want to jinx it or anything. The physios haven't really given me any timeframes or a diagnosis or anything so we will just have to wait and see.

"I was just a bit sore and tight. I thought it was a bit of tightness, and I thought after five or ten minutes it might have warmed up, but then there was a tackle there which I just overstretched a bit."

In better news for South Sydney, Mitchell is a good chance of playing against the Dragons, although no guarantee, with the club refusing to risk him.

"He [Latrell Mitchell] will be in on Monday and we will assess him them. Fingers crossed he is a good chance of playing next week," Demetriou said.

"He is a chance next week but we won't risk him."