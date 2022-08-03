The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed positive news on all five players currently on their injury list.

The best among them is the impending return of centre Campbell Graham, who is out with a facial fracture.

It was tipped he would be racing the clock for the finals, however, in a club release, head physio Eddie Farah said he should be back in the coming weeks.

"He is going really well," Farah said on Graham.

"His face is feeling much better and thankfully for him it's looking much better as well. A lot of the swelling has come down and he is effectively pain free now.

"It's just a matter of time waiting for the bones to heal and get a bit stronger. He is training hard, running hard and lifting weights.

"He is feeling really good and jumping out of his skin to get back on the field.

"He has a specialist appointment this week which will give us a bit more of an indication how far away he is. All going well we will have him back on the field in the next couple of weeks."

The club have also confirmed Mark Nicholls will return for Saturday's clash with the New Zealand Warriors on the Sunshine Coast after sitting out last week with a neck strain.

He has been named on the bench, but could well yet start for Daniel Suluka-Fifita.

Jed Cartwright has also been cleared of serious injury after suffering a hamstring problem last weekend while playing in the centres during a golden point loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

"Unfortunately, Jed Cartwright injured his hamstring approximately 20 minutes into the game and was unable to continue," Farah said.

"(It's) disappointing for the big guy - he had been working really hard to come back from surgery at the start of the year and has been playing some excellent footy.

"The good news is though that he has had a scan and the hamstring damage isn't too bad. Pretty minor strain, unfortunately will keep him out for a couple of weeks."

Michael Chee-Kam and Hame Sele are also approaching their respective returns, which will add plenty to the club's depth.

Sele has been in and out of first-grade this year, mainly because of injury, but Farah said he should be back in a couple of weeks.

"Hame is progressing really well. His strength in that hamstring is going really well and he is running at almost full capacity," Farah said on the forward.

"The plan is to reintroduce him to training with the team this week and have a solid couple of weeks of training, and all going well be available to play in the next couple of weeks."

Chee-Kam is also on the path to returning after meeting with a specialist this week.

"He is going really well. He had a review with the specialist this morning and he was really happy with where he was at," Farah said.

"He is actually allowed to take his splint off now and start strengthening the thumb and doing some exercises there to build up all the muscles and range of movement around the thumb."