The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided an official injury update on four players, including star playmaker Cody Walker.

Leaving the field in the final minutes of the clash against the Wests Tigers last Saturday night, Walker will be absent this week due to concussion protocols, which will see him undergo the 11-day stand-down period.

His absence will see halfback Dean Hawkins return to first grade as he looks to cement a roster spot at the club for next season, but he has also been linked with a potential move to the Parramatta Eels.

The club has also issued an injury update on five-eighth Dion Teaupa, second-rower Michael Chee-Kam and winger Tyrone Munro.

Although he is making good progress from injury, Teaupa (AC joint) is starting to increase his contact work at training and is set to be available for selection in the next fortnight.

Chee-Kam (calf strain) is also expected to return to the field before the end of the season as he continues his rehabilitation program.

While the former two won't be available this weekend, Munro (collarbone) made his successful return from injury last weekend by scoring two tries in the NSW Cup against the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Casualty Ward