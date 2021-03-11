South Sydney prop Tom Burgess was in good spirits following his side’s 26-18 defeat on Thursday night despite the Englishman suffering a suspected shoulder injury.

The Rabbitohs and Burgess will now be awaiting results of an MRI scan after the 28-year-old was stretchered off late into the Bunnies’ defeat.

🙏 Tom Burgess is stretchered from the field with less than five minutes to play. Fingers crossed for a healthy outcome. 🤞 📷 Fox League #NRL #NRLStormSouths pic.twitter.com/eAXrZZLmZr — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) March 11, 2021

Burgess took to social media to reveal some positives signs from any initial diagnosis of the injury.

“Hey guys, thanks for the messages of concern, I’m all good,” Burgess wrote on Instagram.

“CT scans have come back clear but have to keep this lovely thing on till the morning to rule out any serious nerve damage which can only be seen from an MRI scan.

“Could be a long night in Melbourne here but would rather be safe than sorry! How good the footy is back eh.”

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett echoed the immediate results of Burgess’ injury post match.

“Tom’s OK, he’s got a pretty stiff neck and his arm doesn’t have all the strength there, but the doctor doesn’t think its too bad,” Bennett said, per Fox Sports.

“He’s going to hospital now just to get some precautionary stuff. He had a couple of burners last year but they weren’t as bad as this.”

The Rabbitohs will be looking to open up their 2021 Premiership account next week when they face the Sea Eagles.