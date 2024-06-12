A South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back has reportedly become the latest player to be offered to overseas teams in the Super League.

Playing on either the wing or in the centres, Richie Kennar has been an integral part of the Rabbitohs squad over the past few seasons, providing back-up to multiple injured players such as Isaiah Tass, Campbell Graham and Tyrone Munro.

However, the NRL journeyman is one of nine players at the South Sydney Rabbitohs still without a contract for the 2025 NRL season.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Kennar has been offered to multiple teams in the Super League competition, per Rugby League Live, as his future in the NRL remains uncertain.

While no clubs have shown a direct interest at this stage, League Express revealed last season that four clubs were interested in his services: Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils and St Helens RLFC.

Beginning his career for Melbourne Storm's Under-20s team in 2012, he would make his first-grade debut three years later for the Storm against the Penrith Panthers.

Staying there for another season, he would leave for the Canterbury Bulldogs with six games and one try under his belt.

Unfortunately, it didn't work out between Kennar and the Dogs, as he was granted an early release during his contract to join Souths.

Since then, he has played 18 games for the Red and Green across two stints and appeared in 14 games for the Brisbane Broncos, scoring three tries between 2019 and 2021.

Michael Chee-Kam, Dean Hawkins, Ben Lovett, Taane Milne, Shaquai Mitchell, Isaiah Tass, Leon Te Hau, and Izaac Thompson also remain off-contract at the end of this season.