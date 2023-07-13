South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Richie Kennar has garnered interest from several clubs for the 2024 season.

The winger, who has played in the last five games for the Rabbitohs due to injuries to multiple key squad members, has been an NRL journeyman for the entirety of his career.

Beginning his career for Melbourne Storm's NYC team in 2012, he would make his first-grade debut three years later for the Storm against the Penrith Panthers.

Staying there for another season, he would leave the Storm for the Bulldogs with six games and one try under his belt. Unfortunately, it didn't work out between Kennar and the Dogs, with him being granted a release in the middle of his contract to join Souths.

Since then, he has played 15 games for the Red and Green across two stints and appeared in 14 games for the Brisbane Broncos, scoring three tries between 2019-21.

League Express has reported that four Super League clubs are interested in retaining his services for next season. These clubs are Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils and St Helens.

In five appearances this season, Kennar has scored two tries and had 11 tackle busts and four line breaks whilst providing two try assists. He has also averaged 117 running metres per game on the opposite side to Alex Johnston.