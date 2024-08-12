The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed they have made the NRL integrity unit aware of a photograph appearing to show Latrell Mitchell with what is alleged to be a white substance.

There is no suggestion the substance is of an illicit nature.

Currently injured, the star fullback was on a personal weekend in Dubbo when the photograph was taken, according to the club. It's believed he was conducting coaching clinics.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs have been made aware of a photograph circulating through social media of Latrell Mitchell following a personal appearance in Dubbo on the weekend," the Rabbitohs wrote.

"The Club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the photograph.

"The Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage."

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL have confirmed they are aware of the image, but have not yet commenced a formal investigation into its nature.

The Rabbitohs are also conducting their own investigation into the image, which appears to show an open drink next to Mitchell as well.

The star is currently out with a foot injury, and is unlikely to play again this season after putting in strong performances for the Rabbitohs, and having an excellent game in his return to State of Origin for the New South Wales Blues during Game 2 of this year's series.