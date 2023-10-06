South Sydney Rabbitohs legend Nathan Merritt has reportedly been placed on life support as he fights for his life after being hospitalised.

Merritt was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown, according to News Corp, after he was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon.

The publication reports that his condition is listed as serious and that Merritt is on life support after collapsing whilst staying with his aunty.

“Nathan is in the thoughts and prayers of every Rabbitoh at the moment,” said South Sydney CEO Blake Solly on Saturday morning.

The former Rabbitohs winger ranks third on the all-time club try-scorers list with 151 tries in 208 NRL games for the club. He also registered a short two-year stint with the Cronulla Sharks between 2004 and 2005.

His representative honours include one game for the NSW Blues in the 2013 State of Origin series, two appearances for the Australian Prime Minister's XIII, two games for City Origin and three jerseys for the Indigenous All Stars - he won the Preston Campbell Medal in the 2012 All Stars game.