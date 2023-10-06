SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Nathan Merritt of the Rabbitohs goes over for a try during the round 22 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers at Telstra Stadium on August 6, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

South Sydney Rabbitohs legend Nathan Merritt has reportedly been placed on life support as he fights for his life after being hospitalised.

Merritt was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown, according to News Corp, after he was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon.

The publication reports that his condition is listed as serious and that Merritt is on life support after collapsing whilst staying with his aunty.

“Nathan is in the thoughts and prayers of every Rabbitoh at the moment,” said South Sydney CEO Blake Solly on Saturday morning.

The former Rabbitohs winger ranks third on the all-time club try-scorers list with 151 tries in 208 NRL games for the club. He also registered a short two-year stint with the Cronulla Sharks between 2004 and 2005.

His representative honours include one game for the NSW Blues in the 2013 State of Origin series, two appearances for the Australian Prime Minister's XIII, two games for City Origin and three jerseys for the Indigenous All Stars - he won the Preston Campbell Medal in the 2012 All Stars game.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 26: Nathan Merritt of the Blues in action during game two of the ARL State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on June 26, 2013 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)