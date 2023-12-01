The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly landed a top-tier prospect likely to be Tom Burgess's potential successor once he retires.

With Burgess likely to hang up the boots on his NRL career at the end of the season and join brother Sam Burgess in the Super League, the Rabbitohs have made a significant coup for their future.

As reported by Wide World of Sports, The Rabbitohs have signed young front-rower Jason Hallie, who is regarded as one of the best young props in Queensland.

Standing at 110 kilograms, Hallie originally hails from New Zealand but grew up in Queensland and has been playing in the Cairns A-Grade competition for the past two seasons against grown men.

He initially found interest shown in him from several Sydney NRL clubs after scoring four tries in one game during the Mal Meninga Cup last season.

Still only 19 years old, it could be a while until he reaches the NRL level, but he will be looking to further his development in the red and green.