The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly opened discussions with young gun prop Davvy Moale over a potential three-year contract extension.

The 19-year-old made his debut with a pair of games at the back end of last year, and has been impressive in the two opportunities he has already had in 2022.

A young prop out of Christchurch, Moale was picked for a pre-season trial before 2021 as a 17-year-old and has been part of South Sydney's system since his days in the under-18 (now under-19) SG Ball Cup. He also played Jersey Flegg for the club before transitioning into the NSW Cup and making his way into the senior system.

Alongside his two games at NRL level, Moale has had another two games in reserve grade this year, playing 55 minutes in Round 1 against the Canterbury Bulldogs and 59 against the Penrith Panthers in Round 4, making 204 and 130 running metres in the two games.

Standing at 186 centimetres and 112 kilograms, it's little surprise the Rabbitohs are desperate to re-sign him, with The Daily Telegraph reporting they want to lock down his signature before the November 1 deadline when he would be able to sign with other clubs.

Rated as one of the best youngsters in the game, Moale was one of six players signed to new deals in early June of last year by the club, with Lachlan Ilias, Blake Taaffe, Paul Mamouzelos, Terrell Kalo Kalo and Josiah Parapani all re-signing at the same time as Moale.

The latter pair on that list are yet to make their debuts, but are part of a highly-touted junior group at Souths, while Ilias and Taaffe are both now in the process of establishing themselves in the junior system. Mamouzelos is the back up option to Damien Cook.