The South Sydney Rabbitohs have released prop Liam Knight from the remainder of his contract.

Knight, who made his debut in 2016 with the Manly Sea Eagles and also spent time with the Canberra Raiders before joining the Rabbitohs, will join the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Rabbitohs made his release official on Monday, although the Bulldogs are yet to confirm the news.

“Liam has an opportunity to play more consistent NRL-level football at another Club and we have agreed to release him so he can take up that opportunity," club head of football Mark Ellison said in a statement.

“We wish him the best of luck with his ongoing career, and he will always be a Rabbitoh.”

"We are delighted to have Liam on board," General Manager of Football, Phil Gould said in a statement.

"He adds depth and experience to our forward stocks."

Knight has struggled with injury over the last 24 months, with the forward playing just eight games last season, and another five so far this year. He had played 53 games across his first three seasons at Redfern.

His move to the Bulldogs however comes with the club looking to continue their rebuild and reinvigorate the outfit under coach Cameron Ciraldo and director of football Phil Gould.

The blue and white, who were expected to be in with a show of making the top eight this year, have struggled throughout the course of the campaign and currently sit in the bottom four, which is likely where they will finish at the end of the regular season.

While Bronson Xerri and Stephen Crichton will arrive at Belmore in 2024 to continue their refresh of the backline, it's believed the Bulldogs see the middle third as a major sticking point moving forward.

The club have reportedly given both Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Ryan Sutton permission to look elsewhere for a new home in 2024, which would free up a pair of roster spots and salary cap.

It's unclear if either player will leave at this stage, however, the acquisition of Knight will add more strength and depth to a middle third which has misfired in 2023.

Whether Knight will line up for Canterbury or not this weekend against the Dolphins in Bundaberg will be revealed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday when teams are named for Round 22.