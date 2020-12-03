Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has returned to training ahead of schedule, almost assuring Souths fans he will be fit and firing for Round 1 next season, per WWOS.

After a hamstring injury ended his season in August, the powerful fullback wasn’t expected to return to the training track until next year, with the club and it’s fans now handed a major boost ahead of 2021.

Mitchell began light training this week and is understood to have impressed in his return after being given the all clear by club medicals.

“It’s great to see him back out there and moving around,” Souths assistant coach Jason Demetriou told Wide World of Sports.

“He has been spending a lot of time working on his farm in Taree and that has cleared his head and also been great for his body.

“He looks in good shape and it is probably his best off-season in a few years, despite the injury. He hasn’t had to contend with rep footy at the end of the year and a short turnaround and he is very keen and fresh.

“He took it easy this week but he will ramp it up and should be running full tilt when the boys come back from their Christmas break in January.”