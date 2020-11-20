Rabbitohs forward Bayley Sironen has signed a three-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors from 2021.

It comes after the 23-year old was released from the final year of his contract with South Sydney.

“We have had our eyes on Bayley for some time but we didn’t have the positions available at the time,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan told the club website.

“Fortunately he became available now. (Head coach) Nathan (Brown) was keen to add a point of difference to our squad to balance our key signings and Bayley will bring that.

“He comes from one of the game’s greatest families and will add some invaluable footy IQ to our squad.”

O’Sullivan said the Vodafone Warriors were grateful to South Sydney CEO Blake Solly, head coach Wayne Bennett and football manager Mark Ellison for their handling of Sironen’s release.

“I was really keen to add an edge/middle forward to our roster for 2021 and Bayley fits the bill,” said new Vodafone Warriors head coach Nathan Brown.

“He was able to fill in at five-eighth and centre as well as the back row in 2020 so he adds the versatility, skill and defensive capabilities that we were looking for.

“His addition puts pressure on all our forwards for positions and adds invaluable depth of quality in our back row.”

Debuting in 2017 with the Wests Tigers, Sironen has played a total 24 NRL games, including 19 this season.

He is is the son of the legendary Paul Sironen and younger brother of Manly’s Curtis Sironen.