Another week closer to the finals, and another week of incredible performances from some stars who just keep popping up in our team of the week. Here is the best of the best for NRL Round 24.

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles

Scored three tries and recorded four line-breaks on his way to 262 run metres. Has he done enough to seal the Dally M?

TOM TRBOJEVIC
Fullback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 24 STATS
3
Tries
9
Tackle Breaks
260
All Run Metres

2. Blake Ferguson (Parramatta Eels

Having been in and out of the first-grade side over the past several months, Ferguson saved his best game of the season for the reigning premiers, scoring a double.

BLAKE FERGUSON
Wing
Eels
ROUND 24 STATS
2
Tries
109
All Run Metres
7
Tackles Made

3. Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks

Scored a try, completed 16 tackles, and recorded 182 run metres against Brisbane.

JESSE RAMIEN
Centre
Sharks
ROUND 24 STATS
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks
182
All Run Metres

4.  Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs

Broke eight tackles on his way to 134 run metres, set up a try, recorded a line break and defended strongly.

DANE GAGAI
Centre
Rabbitohs
ROUND 24 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
LB Assists
1
Line Breaks

5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs

Crossed for his fourth hattrick of the season, taking his season tally to 27 tries.

ALEX JOHNSTON
Wing
Rabbitohs
ROUND 24 STATS
3
Tries
146
All Run Metres
5
Tackles Made

6.  Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos)

On the wrong end of the scoreboard but backed up his performance from the round prior with another brilliant performance. Kept the Broncos in the game with two try assists, two line-breaks and 167 run metres.

ANTHONY MILFORD
Five-Eighth
Broncos
ROUND 24 STATS
2
Try Assists
256
Kick Metres
1
LB Assists

7. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys) 

Won his first game as an NRL starting half in his best performance of his first-grade career to date. Scored a try, set up another and recorded two line breaks.

TOM DEARDEN
Halfback
Cowboys
ROUND 24 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Tries
135
Kick Metres

8. Mark Nicholls (South Sydney Rabbitohs

Scored the first try double of his career against Easts and backed it up with 245 run metres.

MARK NICHOLLS
Prop
Rabbitohs
ROUND 24 STATS
245
All Run Metres
2
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

9. Jayden Sullivan (St. George Illawarra Dragons) 

Performed strongly out of dummy-half. Finished the contest with a try, a try assist and a try save. Unfortunately, he wasn't enough to get his side home with the Dragons bowing out against North Queensland with a 38-26 scoreline.

JAYDEN SULLIVAN
Hooker
Dragons
ROUND 24 STATS
32
Tackles Made
1
Tries
1
Try Assists

10. Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels

Has moved from an edge into the front row in recent weeks and hasn't taken a backward step. Against Melbourne, he recorded 180 run metres, 35 tackles and seven tackle busts.

ISAIAH PAPALI'I
Prop
Eels
ROUND 24 STATS
180
All Run Metres
7
Tackle Breaks
17
Hitups

11. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers

Showed why a number of clubs are prepared to enter a bidding war for his services with a man of the match performance against the Tigers. Scored a try, recorded two line breaks, broke 11 tackles, recorded four offloads and ran for 209 metres with the ball-in-hand.

VILIAME KIKAU
Second-Row
Panthers
ROUND 24 STATS
28
Tackles Made
1
Tries
11
Tackle Breaks

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Scored a try, recorded 121 run metres and completed 31 tackles against a disappointing Dogs' side.

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs

Recorded a try assist and a line-break assist in Souths' big victory over an injury-riddled Easts' side.

CAMERON MURRAY
Lock
Rabbitohs
ROUND 24 STATS
2
Offloads
1
Try Assists
28
Tackles Made

Interchange:

14. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders

15. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs

16. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos

17. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

 