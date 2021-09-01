Another week closer to the finals, and another week of incredible performances from some stars who just keep popping up in our team of the week. Here is the best of the best for NRL Round 24.
1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)
Scored three tries and recorded four line-breaks on his way to 262 run metres. Has he done enough to seal the Dally M?
Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
2. Blake Ferguson (Parramatta Eels)
Having been in and out of the first-grade side over the past several months, Ferguson saved his best game of the season for the reigning premiers, scoring a double.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
3. Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks)
Scored a try, completed 16 tackles, and recorded 182 run metres against Brisbane.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
4. Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Broke eight tackles on his way to 134 run metres, set up a try, recorded a line break and defended strongly.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Line Breaks
5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Crossed for his fourth hattrick of the season, taking his season tally to 27 tries.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
6. Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos)
On the wrong end of the scoreboard but backed up his performance from the round prior with another brilliant performance. Kept the Broncos in the game with two try assists, two line-breaks and 167 run metres.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
7. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)
Won his first game as an NRL starting half in his best performance of his first-grade career to date. Scored a try, set up another and recorded two line breaks.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
8. Mark Nicholls (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Scored the first try double of his career against Easts and backed it up with 245 run metres.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
9. Jayden Sullivan (St. George Illawarra Dragons)
Performed strongly out of dummy-half. Finished the contest with a try, a try assist and a try save. Unfortunately, he wasn't enough to get his side home with the Dragons bowing out against North Queensland with a 38-26 scoreline.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
Try Assists
10. Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels)
Has moved from an edge into the front row in recent weeks and hasn't taken a backward step. Against Melbourne, he recorded 180 run metres, 35 tackles and seven tackle busts.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
11. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)
Showed why a number of clubs are prepared to enter a bidding war for his services with a man of the match performance against the Tigers. Scored a try, recorded two line breaks, broke 11 tackles, recorded four offloads and ran for 209 metres with the ball-in-hand.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)
Scored a try, recorded 121 run metres and completed 31 tackles against a disappointing Dogs' side.
13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Recorded a try assist and a line-break assist in Souths' big victory over an injury-riddled Easts' side.
Lock
Offloads
Try Assists
Tackles Made
Interchange:
14. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)
15. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
16. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)
17. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)