Another week closer to the finals, and another week of incredible performances from some stars who just keep popping up in our team of the week. Here is the best of the best for NRL Round 24.

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Scored three tries and recorded four line-breaks on his way to 262 run metres. Has he done enough to seal the Dally M?

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 24 STATS 3

Tries 9

Tackle Breaks 260

All Run Metres

2. Blake Ferguson (Parramatta Eels)

Having been in and out of the first-grade side over the past several months, Ferguson saved his best game of the season for the reigning premiers, scoring a double.

BLAKE FERGUSON

Wing Eels ROUND 24 STATS 2

Tries 109

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

3. Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks)

Scored a try, completed 16 tackles, and recorded 182 run metres against Brisbane.

JESSE RAMIEN

Centre Sharks ROUND 24 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 182

All Run Metres

4. Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Broke eight tackles on his way to 134 run metres, set up a try, recorded a line break and defended strongly.

DANE GAGAI

Centre Rabbitohs ROUND 24 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

LB Assists 1

Line Breaks

5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Crossed for his fourth hattrick of the season, taking his season tally to 27 tries.

ALEX JOHNSTON

Wing Rabbitohs ROUND 24 STATS 3

Tries 146

All Run Metres 5

Tackles Made

6. Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos)

On the wrong end of the scoreboard but backed up his performance from the round prior with another brilliant performance. Kept the Broncos in the game with two try assists, two line-breaks and 167 run metres.

ANTHONY MILFORD

Five-Eighth Broncos ROUND 24 STATS 2

Try Assists 256

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

7. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

Won his first game as an NRL starting half in his best performance of his first-grade career to date. Scored a try, set up another and recorded two line breaks.

TOM DEARDEN

Halfback Cowboys ROUND 24 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 135

Kick Metres

8. Mark Nicholls (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Scored the first try double of his career against Easts and backed it up with 245 run metres.

MARK NICHOLLS

Prop Rabbitohs ROUND 24 STATS 245

All Run Metres 2

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

9. Jayden Sullivan (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

Performed strongly out of dummy-half. Finished the contest with a try, a try assist and a try save. Unfortunately, he wasn't enough to get his side home with the Dragons bowing out against North Queensland with a 38-26 scoreline.

JAYDEN SULLIVAN

Hooker Dragons ROUND 24 STATS 32

Tackles Made 1

Tries 1

Try Assists

10. Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels)

Has moved from an edge into the front row in recent weeks and hasn't taken a backward step. Against Melbourne, he recorded 180 run metres, 35 tackles and seven tackle busts.

ISAIAH PAPALI'I

Prop Eels ROUND 24 STATS 180

All Run Metres 7

Tackle Breaks 17

Hitups

11. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

Showed why a number of clubs are prepared to enter a bidding war for his services with a man of the match performance against the Tigers. Scored a try, recorded two line breaks, broke 11 tackles, recorded four offloads and ran for 209 metres with the ball-in-hand.

VILIAME KIKAU

Second-Row Panthers ROUND 24 STATS 28

Tackles Made 1

Tries 11

Tackle Breaks

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Scored a try, recorded 121 run metres and completed 31 tackles against a disappointing Dogs' side.

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Recorded a try assist and a line-break assist in Souths' big victory over an injury-riddled Easts' side.

CAMERON MURRAY

Lock Rabbitohs ROUND 24 STATS 2

Offloads 1

Try Assists 28

Tackles Made

Interchange:

14. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

15. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

16. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)