Set to make his NRL debut on Saturday night against the Cronulla Sharks for the Rabbitohs, fullback and five-eighth Jye Gray has made a call on his future.

A product of the Rabbitohs' elite player development program, Gray has received a contract extension from the club that will see him remain there until the end of the 2026 season.

Gray, 20, showcased his talents in the Charity Shield Match earlier this season and will look to impress on the weekend in his NRL first-grade debut.

Initially from the Gold Coast, Queensland, Gray has been with the club since the SG Ball Cup level before progressing through the ranks and earning a Top 30 roster spot this season.

"I'm just so grateful for the opportunity that Souths have given me to play for this Club, I can't wait to see what we can all achieve over the next few years as I know there are some very exciting time ahead," Gray said in a statement.

“We have a great playing group here and I can't wait to run out with the boys in my debut on the weekend. “I'm really so grateful for the opportunities I have been given here at the Rabbitohs and I wouldn't want to play anywhere else.”

“Jye is one of the young, up-and-coming stars at our Club and he we're all excited to see him make his NRL debut this weekend," Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison added.

“His style of play is very dangerous for opposition defences in attack, using his quicksilver pace to trouble his opponents, and he is a high-quality defender as well.

“We're excited about Jye's prospects and we're certain our Members will enjoy watching him play in the red and green for years to come.

“We look forward to seeing him continue his development at our Club.”