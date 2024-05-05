The South Sydney Rabbitohs have officially confirmed the signing of Lewis Dodd, who is regarded as one of the best young rugby league playmakers in the game.

Agreeing on a three-year contract with the Rabbitohs from St Helens RLFC in the Super League, Dodd won the Super League Grand Final in 2021, kicked the winning field goal against the Penrith Panthers in the 2023 World Club Challenge and has an incredible 74 per fcent percentage.

The 22-year-old was also named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad and played in last year's mid-season Test matches against Tonga and France.

It is understood that he has signed with the Rabbitohs in upwards of $600,000 per season, per The Sydney Morning Herald - this will see him earn a total of $1.8 million over three seasons.

“Lewis is one of the rising stars in England and he indicated to us that he wanted to test himself in the NRL and the Rabbitohs were the Club he wanted to do that with,” the club's Head of Football Mark Ellison said.

“He is only 22 years-of-age, but he has already won a Super League Premiership and a World Club Challenge with St Helens and he has all of the attributes that it takes to make it in the NRL.

“Our dealings with him have been first class and we're looking forward to having him join our Club for the 2025 pre-season.

"We wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the season with St Helens.”