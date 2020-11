South Sydney have confirmed the release of seven players from their list for 2021.

James Roberts, Ethan Lowe, Jack Johns, Tom Amone, Cory Denniss, Kurt Dillon and Ky Rodwell won’t be part of the Rabbitohs squad for next year.

Lowe has been forced into retirement due to an ongoing neck injury, while Roberts was released by the club after a continued battle with injuries.

The Rabbitohs have added Jacob Host from the Dragons, Warrior Taane Milne and Titans star Jai Arrow for next season.