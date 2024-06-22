South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Ben Hornby has confirmed Junior Tatola's season is over, while reports have also suggested Isaiah Tass will not make it back onto the field this year.

It has been a horror year on the injury front for South Sydney, who at one point had an injury ward in the double digits.

Players are beginning to return, but star forward Tatola will not be one of them, with Hornby confirming to Bunnies TV on Friday ahead of the club's clash with the Sea Eagles on Saturday afternoon that Tatola's season is over.

Meanwhile, News Corp are reporting Isaiah Tass will also fail to return from injury before the end of the campaign.

In slightly better news for South Sydney, Hornby confirmed outside backs Campbell Graham and Tyrone Munro are getting closer to being back on the field.

Graham hasn't played this season, but Hornby said his injury is healing well and he is now being assessed week by week.

"Campbell saw the specialist and it's healing pretty well, but he is a week-by-week. We don't know when he will be back," Hornby said.

Munro, who suffered a second collarbone injury for the year and has been sidelined for a number of weeks, is also getting closer to returning, although South Sydney will refuse to rush him back.

"Tyrone is the same. He is healing from his collarbone, so again, we have to take our time with him. He has had two now so we have to make sure that this time is the last time," Hornby said of Munro.

The Maroubra-based club have turned a corner in recent weeks. After a disastrous start to the season which ultimately saw Jason Demetriou sacked, Hornby's side have run on 40 or more points three weeks in a row with the club needing to continue their run if they are to be a chance of making the top eight.