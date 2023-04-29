South Sydney Rabbitohs' centre Campbell Graham has received yet another push in his pursuit of a State of Origin debut.

The centre, who played for Australia at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup in England, scored a hat-trick and was everywhere for Jason Demetriou's side in a 32 points to 6 pasting of the Brisbane Broncos on Friday evening.

It continues his run of impressive form during the first half of the 2023 season, and while the widely held view is that Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell must be the first-choice centres for Brad Fittler's Blues given the difference they made in 2021, Graham's cause for an Origin debut is getting louder.

That will only go up the gears given Trbojevic's latest injury issues, which have ruled him out of the Sea Eagles' Round 9 clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

With Origin selection now just weeks away (teams will be picked on May 21 for the series opener on May 31 in Adelaide), Graham's form only needs to stay strong for another couple of weeks, but coach Jason Demetriou said he has been ticking all the boxes for years.

"He certainly is [ticking all the boxes], and he has done for a couple of years," Demetriou said on Campbell Graham.

"He is doing everything he needs to do to put himself in the frame for rep honours. We just love having him as part of our club and what he brings to our footy team, so we will see what happens when the team is picked."

That was a sentiment backed up by captain Cameron Murray, who said during the post game press conference that Graham is simply the sort of player you want to play alongside.

"I think he is playing good footy," Murray said.

"He is one of those teammates you love running out next to and you can trust him everytime he is there. He is always a good teammate - one of those people you want to play for and one of those teammates you never want to let down."

"Yeah, of course I would [say he is ready for Origin]. He has earnt it. Off the back of what he did in the World Cup and his form this year, he is doing everything right, so I guess it's up to the selectors."

Former teammate Adam Reynolds, who was on the other side of the pasting while playing for the Broncos on Friday, labelled Graham a quality player.

"He's a quality player, he played for Australia, so... Does that answer your question?" Reynolds asked.

"You know what you're going to get from Campbell. He is a quality player, great person, great for a team. He certainly wouldn't look out of place in a Blues jersey."