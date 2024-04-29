Jason Demetriou's future may be decided by the end of Tuesday, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs set for a board meeting.

It will come as little surprise to anyone that Demetriou's future is at the top of the agenda for that meeting, with the coach having seen his side win just one of their first seven this year.

South Sydney haven't been assisted by injuries or suspensions, but on the back of a dramatic fade out at the end of 2023 which saw South Sydney collapse from the top of the table at the end of Round 11 to missing the finals - a collapse which set records on the way - Demetriou's side sitting at the bottom of the table a third of the way through 2024 has seemingly left him a dead man walking.

Demetriou himself admitted after an ANZAC Day thrashing at the hands of the Melbourne Storm where his side let in more than 50 points that he now has "no idea" over his future.

Things don't get any easier this weekend with a clash against three-time defending premiers the Penrith Panthers, with South Sydney heading into that with the competition's worst defensive record.

News Corp's Phil Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio that Demetriou's future will be discussed during Tuesday's club board meeting.

“I think we'll know in 48 hours. South Sydney have a planned board meeting scheduled for tomorrow, obviously, top of the agenda will be Jason Demetriou's future.” Rothfield told Big Sports Breakfast.

“We thought and we were told that he was a dead man walking a week or two ago. You saw their performance in Melbourne on Anzac Day, they've got Penrith this weekend.

“If he survives the board meeting, is it a Band-Aid solution to keep JD there?"

Demetriou was reportedly going to be axed as head coach by the club if they lost a Round 6 clash against the Cronulla Sharks, however, the club put in an improved performance despite their loss which saw the board back Demetriou.

They failed to hand him long-term backing though, refusing to clarify if it means Demetriou would see out the season.

Since then, South Sydney have had a bye and their loss to the Storm, with the clash this week against the Panthers to be followed by a road trip to Kogarah to play the St George Illawarra Dragons.

If Demetriou is axed, current assistant coach Ben Hornby is widely backed to take over as interim coach, which could see him coach his first game against his former club.