Both Cronulla Sharks prop Toby Rudolf and South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham will be able to escape with fines after being charged by the NRL's match review committee for offences on Sunday afternoon.

Graham wasn't even penalised for a seemingly innocuous tackle during the eighth minute of South Sydney's clash with Canberra, however, still appeared on Monday morning's charge sheet for his first offence of the year.

The star centre, who is in line to potentially make his State of Origin debut in the coming weeks, was slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for contact made against Canberra Matthew Timoko.

Timoko was attended to by trainers following the tackle, and despite the stoppage to the game, the referee and bunker on the day in Dubbo elected not to award a penalty.

That has been overruled by the match review committee though, with Graham copping a $750 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he fights and loses.

Rudolf, on the other hand, was hit with a Grade 1 crusher tackle offence - his second of the year already.

While he can escape with a fine if he takes the early guilty plea for a tackle on Esan Marsters during the second half of Cronulla's win over the Titans, he would risk a two-match suspension by fighting at the judiciary.

Not only that, but Rudolf will now need to be on his best behaviour for the remainder of the year, with third offences bringing with them considerable penalties under the NRL's revised judiciary guidelines for this season.

Penalties for third offences can still be fines for Grade 1 offences, however, as the table below shows, even early guilty pleas for many offences can see long suspensions dished out.

Offence Grade Early guilty plea Fight charge and lose High tackle - careless 1 $3000 2 matches 2 3 matches 4 matches 3 4 matches 5 matches High tackle - reckless 1 5 matches 6 matches 2 6 matches 7 matches 3 7 matches 8 matches Dangerous contact 1 $3000 2 matches 2 3 matches 4 matches 3 4 matches 5 matches Dangerous throw 1 2 matches 3 matches 2 4 matches 5 matches 3 6 matches 7 matches Striking 1 3 matches 4 matches 2 4 matches 5 matches 3 5 matches 6 matches Crusher tackle 1 3 matches 4 matches 2 4 matches 5 matches 3 5 matches 6 matches Contrary conduct 1 $3000 2 matches 2 3 matches 4 matches 3 4 matches 5 matches Shoulder charge 1 3 matches 4 matches 2 4 matches 5 matches 3 5 matches 6 matches

Given Braden Hamlin-Uele and Jack Williams' current respective injuries, Cronulla can ill-afford to lose any more middle forwards.

Escaping with a fine means Rudolf will be able to line up for next Saturday evening's blockbuster clash with the Sydney Roosters, while Graham will make one last push for a jumper in Brad Fittler's New South Wales State of Origin side against the Tigers also on Saturday.