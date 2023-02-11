The match-review committee has unveiled the charge sheet out of Friday night's pre-season challenge clashes between Newcastle and Cronulla as well as South Sydney and Manly on the Central Coast.

Just a singular charge has come from the two matches, with South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Leon Te Hau slapped with a Grade 2 Dangerous Throw charge following an incident late in the match.

The winger looks to have made a strong tackle on Sea Eagles' rookie Fletcher Myers, however replays showed Te Hau's shoulder driving into Myers' head, forcing the Manly youngster off for a HIA.

Match Highlights 🎥 - #NRLSouthsManly Doubles to Jake Toby and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega helped Manly to a 30-28 win over the Rabbitohs! pic.twitter.com/ZYQWwMWuJN — NRL (@NRL) February 10, 2023

While Te Hau was sin-binned for the incident, he now has the wrath of the judiciary to deal with, handed a two-game with an early guilty plea, whereas if the winger fights the charge and loses, he'll miss three games for the club.

It is the 19 year-old's first offence.

Provided the winger accepts the early guilty plea, the outside back will miss next week's Charity Shield clash as well as South Sydney's opening round bout against Cronulla, with the ring wing spot wide open following Taane Milne's preliminary final suspension.

There were no charges from either Thursday night's Warriors-Tigers game or Friday's Newcastle-Cronulla match-up.