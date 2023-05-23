QUIZ: Random Raiders players from the 2000s Can you name them all? By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS | May 23, 2023 - 4:43pm 1 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItLinkedinEmail Name the player Brandon Costin Luke Williamson Luke Davico Todd Payten Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Andrew McFadden Brett Mullins Mark McClinden Brad Kelly Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Ryan O'Hara Michael Hodgson Simon Woolford Sean Rutgerson Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Anthony Swann Ruben Wiki Jamaal Lolesi Anthony Colella Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Michael Robertson Terry Martin Clinton Schifcofske Phil Graham Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Darren Mapp Darren Porter James Evans Troy Thompson Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Jason Croker Adam Mogg Jason Bulgarelli Rod Jensen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Michael Robertson Michael Hodgson Ian Hindmarsh Brad Drew Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Matt Gafa Terry Martin Kris Kahler Josh Miller Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player James Evans Marshall Chalk Alan Rothery Jarrad Lawrence Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Jason Croker Jason Williams Tyran Smith Jason Smith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Matt Adamson Craig Frawley David Milne Ben Cross Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name the player Marshall Chalk Ben Jones Adrian Purtell David Howell Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name the player Todd Carney William Zillman David Milne Clinton Schifcofske Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Glen Turner Nigel Plum Michael Weyman Michael Dobson Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Terry Campese Josh Miller Ryan Hinchcliffe David Howell Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Colin Best Justin Carney Bronx Goodwin Joe Picker Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Joe Picker Joel Thompson Scott Logan Dane Tilse Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Bronson Harrison Tom Learoyd-Lahrs Marc Herbet Daniel Vidot Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Shaun Fensom Josh Miller Josh Dugan Josh McCrone Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Random Raiders players from the 2000s I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Latest News Pursuit of Fittler’s job to narrow with two out of contention June 23, 2023 Sea Eagles confirm Trbojevic’s injury diagnosis June 23, 2023 Updated Team Lists: Dolphins vs Eels – Round 17, 2023 June 23, 2023 Manly centre set to ink new contract June 23, 2023 Raiders reportedly zero in on Knight as duo close on new... June 23, 2023