QUIZ: Random Knights players from the 2000s How good are you at naming these Novocastrians from the 2000s? By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS | September 15, 2022 - 6:34pm Name this player Lenny Beckett Steve Simpson Matt Parsons Sean Rudder Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Glenn Grief Tony Butterfield Troy Fletcher Justin Holbrook Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Julian Bailey Ben Donaldson Robbie O'Davis Justin Ryder Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Ben Kennedy Paul Marquet Steve Simpson Josh Perry Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Neil Sweeny Jarrod O'Doherty Matt Gidley Anthony Quinn Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Trent Estatheo Daniel Abrahams Timana Tahu Bill Peden Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Craig Hall Todd Lowrie Andrew Price Sean Rudder Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Todd Bates Reegan Tanner Luke Quigley Joshua Smith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Russell Richardson George Carmont Steve Witt David Seage Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Dane Tilse Kevin Henderson Andrew Price Daniel Tolar Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Blake Mueller Dustin Cooper Dane Campbell Riley Brown Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Adam Woolnough Trent Salkeld Craig Smith Brendan Worth Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Brad Tighe Milton Thaiday Reegan Tanner David Seage Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Steve Witt Trent Salkeld Kirk Reynoldson Matthew White Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Josh Perry Brian Carney Luke Davico Nathan Hinton Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Brian Carney Jarrod Mullen Blake Mueller Daniel Tolar Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player James McManus Kade Snowden Michael Young Chris Bailey Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Terence Seuseu Marvin Karawana Jesse Royal Brad Tighe Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Akuila Uate Junior Sa'u Cooper Vuna Keith Lulia Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Marvin Karawana Richie Fa'aoso Zeb Taia Mark Taufua Correct! Wrong! - Continue >>