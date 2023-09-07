Who am I? Keenan Palasia Xavier Willison Brendan Piakura Brendan Frei Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Jacob Preston Declan Casey Blake Wilson Ryan Sutton Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Riley Price Mitchell Dunn Zac Laybutt Tom Chester Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Harrison Graham Jack Bostock Max Plath Kurt Donoghoe Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Ryan Couchman Jaiyden Hunt Connor Muhleisen Toby Couchman Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Daejarn Asi Bailey Simonsson Haze Dunster Will Penisini Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Riley Jones Myles Martin Thomas Cant Dylan Lucas Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Luke Garner Mitch Kenny Zac Hosking Lindsay Smith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Isaiah Tass Hame Sele Taane Milne Siliva Havili Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Peter Hola Hohepa Puru Trey Mooney Ata Mariota Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Junior Pauga Robert Toia Jaxson Paulo Tuipulotu Katoa Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Ethan Bullemor Morgan Boyle Zac Fulton Ben Condon Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Jack Martin Daniel Atkinson Jesse Colquhoun Teig Wilton Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Reimis Smith Aaron Pene Marion Seve Eliesa Katoa Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Alofiana Khan-Pereira Jojo Fifita Keano Kini Klese Haas Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Luke Metcalf Te Maire Martin Ronald Volkman Taine Tuaupiki Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Who am I? Aitasi James Brandon Tumeth Fonua Pole Tukimihia Simpkins Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Can you name the NRL player? Part 2 I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter 0%