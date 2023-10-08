Queensland Rugby League have secured the services of Tahnee Norris for the future as the head coach of the Maroons women's team.

The re-signing will see her be in charge for the 2024 and 2024 Women's State of Origin series and comes after the Queensland Maroons won the series this year - the first time two games were incorporated in the Women's Origin series.

She will also oversee Queensland Rugby League's female pathways.

“We've set the foundations through the pathways program over the past few years which is pleasing, and I think that is now feeding into Origin,” Norris said.

“The future is looking really bright. That's shown in the NRLW this season with the 18-year-olds we've had representing the Titans that have come through our Queensland 19s program.

“We're looking to tap into that and hopefully they can put their hand up over the next few years to gain selection for the Maroons as well.”

Ben Ikin, the Queensland Rugby League Executive Officer, congratulated Norris on securing a two-year extension in the head coaching job.

“Tahnee has already achieved some wonderful things in her first three years with the Maroons, with many talented young players making the transition from the BMD Premiership into the NRLW and State of Origin under her guidance,” Ikin said.

“It's very clear that Tahnee has an immense passion for the game, and she understands what the Maroons are all about.

“Queensland players connect with her and want to play for her. They're great qualities to have and it means the Origin program is in a really strong position moving forward.”

