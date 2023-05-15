Queensland are reportedly set to snub their 22-game veteran in Dane Gagai for Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

Traditionally one of their best players in each year he has played since his debut in 2015, it is reported by The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio that the star centre will have to make way in 2023.

To reportedly replace Gagai in the centres is Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.'The Hammer' has played one match for Queensland in 2021, and he continues to produce great footy at Redcliffe this year for the Dolphins which it seems has been enough for the 21-year-old to return to the origin arena.

Many early team selections have suggested he is in a four-way fight for a place on the wing, with Xavier Coates, Murray Taulagi and Selwyn Cobbo the other options.

“I am getting really strong mail here guys that Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will be in the starting centres for Queensland,” Riccio said.

“I think that's justified and I think that is based on how he did such a great job defensively in his last appearance for Queensland on Tom Trbojevic.

“It's probably just another tick for the Dolphins if this does eventuate, which I'm confident it will.

“There would have been a thought for some players signing for the Dolphins that this might have an impact on my representative career.

“But Tabuai-Fidow has had a wonderful year.”

Part of NSW Origin staff, Greg Alexander has said the decision seems like a weird one given Queensland's history of extreme loyalty to past players.

"That doesn't sound very Queensland like to me… that would be disrespectful if Dane Gagai doesn't get picked,” Alexander said.

The fullback debate in Queensland has also reportedly been settled, with Knights five-eighth Kalyn Ponga winning the first pick above in-form Broncos star Reece Walsh.

Ponga's most recent performance against the Titans should help ease any concerns by the QLD selectors with a solid performance including a try and three assists.