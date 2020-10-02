The Queensland Rugby League has confirmed that Wayne Bennett will be the head coach of the Maroons for this year’s State of Origin series.

This will be Bennett’s fourth stint as head coach of Queensland, after stints in 1986-88, 1998 and 2001-03 and this year will be his eighth Origin at the helm.

Out of those previous seven Origin series, Bennett has coached the Maroons to five series wins, including a clean sweep in 1988.

The South Sydney head coach takes over from Kevin Walters, who relinquished the role to concentrate on his new role as the head coach of the Brisbane Broncos.

“I love coaching Queensland and I’m extremely humbled to be invited to coach this team again, particulary in light of the challenging circumstances,” Bennett told QRL.com.au.

“I’m very proud and pleased that I’m still able to do it. State of Origin means so much to the people of Queensland.”

Queensland Rugby League Managing Director Robert Moore said that Bennett’s coaching experience was hard to pass up.

“Our people involved in the process to appoint the new coach all viewed Wayne as the right person when we took into consideration the unique circumstances we are now faced with,” he said.

“Wayne has the necessary experience and he knows what it takes to win big games at representative level, for both state and country.”

Walters said that whilst he is sad that he won’t be apart of the next campaign, he’s been very proud with what he and Queensland were able to achieve.

“It’s been an incredible ride,” he said

“I’ve always felt I’ve had a responsibility towards rugby league in Queensland after everything the Maroons and the game has given me.

“I’ll continue to assist with the team’s Origin preparations in any way that is possible.”