The Queensland Maroons have acquired a massive coup in their coaching department, signing legend Johnathan Thurston as an assistant coach.

The former Cowboy great will link up with his old coach Paul Green, who will lead the Maroons in this year’s State of Origin series.

Congratulations to Johnathan Thurston on being named a Maroons assistant coach for this year's Origin series.#ridemcowboys pic.twitter.com/exXxB7Lx1a — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) March 17, 2021

Green told Fox Sports that the inclusions of Thurston along with retaining the services of formers Cowboys coach Neil Henry will help the Maroons enormously.

“Both Neil and JT have an incredible amount to offer and I’m really pleased to have them both on board for this year’s series,” he said.

“JT’s record as a player speaks for itself, and he knows what it takes to win. Given that we’re likely to have a young side, it’s a great opportunity for him as well.

“Neil has a long history as an assistant in the Origin program, and the fact that he was there to experience the great win last year provides our group with more stability.”

Thurston’s accolades over the years have him amongst some of the best league players of this generation.

But having played 37 Origin games for the Maroons, including a key role in the eight-straight series wins, the 37-year old is keen for the next generation to experience the same success.

“I always loved playing for the jersey, so to be in a position to hopefully pass on a bit of knowledge while in this role is something that I’m really looking forward to.”

The Maroons are coming off the back of an historic Origin victory over the Blues in 2020 after a thrilling series-deciding win at Suncorp Stadium late last year.