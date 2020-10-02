Queensland great Gorden Tallis has named his Queensland side for the upcoming origin series in November on Fox Sports.

Tallis, a Queenslander through and through, has opted to go with an injection of youth with a healthy mix of quality experience as the Maroons attempt to put a halt on the Blues’ ambitions for an Origin three-peat.

“Fullback I’ve got Ponga and on the wings I’ve got AJ Brimson and Valentine Holmes,” Tallis said.

“In the centres I have Gagai and Panthers utility Kurt Capewell. I think he is going great at the Panthers. He is one of those versatile guys that can pop in the centres.

“The halves are Munster and DCE. The front row is Josh Papalii and Lindsay Collins from the Roosters. I think he is having a great season.

“I’ve got Cameron Smith at No.9. I would certainly be making that call.

“The back row is Kaufusi, Jaydn Su’A from the Rabbitohs and Jai Arrow from the Titans.

“On the bench I’ve got Ben Hunt, Josh McGuire, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui from the Storm and Moeaki Fotuaika from the Titans.”

Tallis would love to see Cameron Smith go around at Origin level one last time, and with new coach Wayne Bennett not shying away in the past from bringing legends back into the Origin fold, this could be that time.

“He is our greatest ever No.9 and if he is going to retire and he still has those itchy feet,” Tallis said.

“It is three games for Cameron and you get to play your last game in Queensland, so I think it would be huge.

“He is already up here. He knows what it is like to pull the jersey on. If he is not a 100 per cent sure and Melbourne Storm go all the way it is not hard for the old timer to come back.

“I think we respected his decision the last time, but this time as an old player, I’d be giving him a call and say Cam come out of retirement mate.”

Tallis’ 2020 Maroons side

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. AJ Brimson

3. Kurt Capewell

4. Dane Gagai

5. Valentine Holmes

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Josh Papalii

9. Cameron Smith

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Jaydn Su’A

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Jai Arrow

14. Ben Hunt

15. Josh McGuire

16. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

17. Moeaki Fotuaika