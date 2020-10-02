Queensland great Gorden Tallis has named his Queensland side for the upcoming origin series in November on Fox Sports.
Tallis, a Queenslander through and through, has opted to go with an injection of youth with a healthy mix of quality experience as the Maroons attempt to put a halt on the Blues’ ambitions for an Origin three-peat.
“Fullback I’ve got Ponga and on the wings I’ve got AJ Brimson and Valentine Holmes,” Tallis said.
“In the centres I have Gagai and Panthers utility Kurt Capewell. I think he is going great at the Panthers. He is one of those versatile guys that can pop in the centres.
“The halves are Munster and DCE. The front row is Josh Papalii and Lindsay Collins from the Roosters. I think he is having a great season.
“I’ve got Cameron Smith at No.9. I would certainly be making that call.
“The back row is Kaufusi, Jaydn Su’A from the Rabbitohs and Jai Arrow from the Titans.
“On the bench I’ve got Ben Hunt, Josh McGuire, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui from the Storm and Moeaki Fotuaika from the Titans.”
Tallis would love to see Cameron Smith go around at Origin level one last time, and with new coach Wayne Bennett not shying away in the past from bringing legends back into the Origin fold, this could be that time.
“He is our greatest ever No.9 and if he is going to retire and he still has those itchy feet,” Tallis said.
“It is three games for Cameron and you get to play your last game in Queensland, so I think it would be huge.
“He is already up here. He knows what it is like to pull the jersey on. If he is not a 100 per cent sure and Melbourne Storm go all the way it is not hard for the old timer to come back.
“I think we respected his decision the last time, but this time as an old player, I’d be giving him a call and say Cam come out of retirement mate.”
Tallis’ 2020 Maroons side
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. AJ Brimson
3. Kurt Capewell
4. Dane Gagai
5. Valentine Holmes
8. Josh Papalii
9. Cameron Smith
10. Lindsay Collins
11. Jaydn Su’A
12. Felise Kaufusi
13. Jai Arrow
14. Ben Hunt
15. Josh McGuire
16. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
17. Moeaki Fotuaika
Solid ish team considering the injuries and lack of talent in areas.
Brimson on the wing is a big target and would get exposed. Kurt Capewell can’t really say he’s been nice considering he’s only played three games at the Panthers because of injury and only 1 80 minute performance. Lindsay Collins also probably a bit raw as a starter.
I’d have it
1. Ponga
2. Oates
3. Mann
4. Holmes
5. Gagai
6. Munster
7. DCE
8. Pappalii
9. Mahoney
10. McQuire
11. Capewell
12. Kaufusi
13. Arrow
14. Hunt
15. Fotuaika
16. Napa
17. Faamausili
Extra squad members
AJ Brimson, Pat Carrigan, Coen Hess, Phillip Sami, Corey Horsbrough, Jayden Su’a, Harry Grant
I’d have Kurt Mann at centre. He’s had an excellent season particularly at fiveight. He’s played centre in the past at the Storm and Dragons. Which means Capewell can start in the second row over Su’a who I think has had a good couple weeks but would struggle at the next level. On the bench I’ve gone for Dylan Napa also just for some experience and size with Tino and Fotu on debut.
Think we should try win the battle of the middle cause out wide it’s going to be tough. We have the size and experience of Big Pappi and McQuire, plus Arrow the world horse. Mahoney is smart and good on both attack and defence and then with Munster DCE Ponga and co all running through the middle and occasionally out wide we should carve up.
Target Paul Vaughan who is out of form, Haas and D Saifiti both not hugely experienced. Beat them at their own game in the middle. Especially with the impact off the bench with Big Tino Napa and Fotu. Can just keep play 100% and roll dudes off the bench