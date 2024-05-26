The Queensland Maroons are reportedly considering a bombshell State of Origin selection decision, with David Fifita no guarantee of being picked for Game 1.

The dangerous second-rower has had a mixed start to the 2024 season for the Gold Coast Titans, who sit at the wrong end of the NRL ladder with only two wins to their name.

After missing the opening weeks of the 2024 campaign, Fifita's return has been slow, and while he has had a handful of improving performances, News Corp is now reporting that he could miss out on Origin 1 with Maroons' coach and the selection staff looking at other options.

It's understood Fifita will need to have an enormous game on Sunday afternoon against the Brisbane Broncos if he is to gain selection for the men from north of the Tweed.

What is unclear is whether Queensland could realistically afford to drop Fifita given a host of other injuries, including those to key middle forwards Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Thomas Flegler and Tom Gilbert, while potential option Corey Horsburgh is also injured.

The key options for the edge in the Maroons' set-up are Fifita, Jeremiah Nanai, Felise Kaufusi and Jaydn Su'A, while the likes of Beau Fermor and Heilum Luki could also have been considered.

It's understood however that with J'maine Hopgood also set to debut for the Maroons, Billy Slater may look at playing Reuben Cotter on the edge. It's a role he has filled successfully for the Maroons previously even though he is one of the most consistent middle forwards in the competition.

If Cotter is shuffled to the edge, it could pave the way for Hopgood to be considered for the starting team, although it's more likely Cotter was due to start at prop, which could see Moeaki Fotuaika start for Slater's team, while Hopgood remains on the bench alongside a second-row option and another middle forward, with Patrick Carrigan to start at lock and Lindsay Collins likely at prop.

Queensland will name their team at 9 am (AEST) on Monday.