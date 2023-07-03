The Queensland Rugby League have confirmed their team for the under-19 State of Origin match, with a number of players on the verge of NRL selection included.

The side's most recognisable name is Blake Mozer, who played for the Maroons' under-19 outfit last year and may have pushed for a debut at the Brisbane Broncos this year had things not gone so smoothly for the club.

Ryan Jackson, who has a development deal at the Dolphins, has been selected to start up front, while other key names include Broncos' young gun Israel Leota, who will line up on the wing, Cowboys' fullback Mutua Brown, Cowboys' halfback Zack Lamont, Broncos' prop Ben Te Kura and Melbourne Storm second-rower Angus Hinchey.

The team also features the brother of Gehamat Shibasaki - Jamal - off the bench for the Maroons, while the Bulldogs and Panthers are the only two Sydney-based clubs to have representation in the starting 13, with Canterbury lock Damon Marshall and Penrith winger Tim Sielaff-Burns both selected.

Tigers forward Chris Faagutu has also been picked to come off the bench.

Former dummy half Matt Ballin coaches the side, while Matt Gillett, Antonio Kaufusi and Nathan Cross serve as assistant coaches.

The interstate clash will be played at the home of the Dolphins - Kayo Stadium - on Thursday, July 13, the day after Origin 3.

Queensland under-19 team

1. Mutua Brown (North Queensland Cowboys)

2. Israel Leota (Brisbane Broncos)

3. Caleb Jackson (The Dolphins)

4. Mitchell Jennings (Melbourne Storm)

5. Tim Sielaff-Burns (Penrith Panthers)

6. Stanley Huen (Melbourne Storm)

7. Zack Lamont (North Queensland Cowboys)

8. Ryan Jackson (The Dolphins)

9. Blake Mozer (Brisbane Broncos)

10. Ben Te Kura (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Wil Sullivan (North Queensland Cowboys)

12. Angus Hinchey (Melbourne Storm)

13. Damon Marshall (Canterbury Bulldogs)

14. Gabriel Satrick (Melbourne Storm)

15. Chris Faagutu (Wests Tigers)

16. Michael Waqa (The Dolphins)

17. Jamal Shibasaki (North Queensland Cowboys)

18. Mason Kira (North Queensland Cowboys)

19. Kai Simon (North Queensland Cowboys)