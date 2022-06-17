Melbourne Storm centre and second rower Jack Howarth, as well as Brisbane Broncos young gun dummy half Blake Mozer will lead the Queensland under-19s side after selectors named a 22-man squad on Thursday evening.
Coached by Kurt Richards, the Queensland side also features Gold Coast Titans' young gun Jojo Fifita, with plenty of excitement building around the clash as junior representative football returns for men for the first time since 2019, with the under-19s clash to be played at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday, June 23.
Howarth recently signed a mega five-year extension to remain at the Storm, while Mozer, who is still only 18 years of age, is locked in at the Broncos until the end of 2025.
Both players are seen as future Queensland senior Origin representatives, with Mozer in particularly potentially the best young hooker in the game yet to debut. Brisbane have earmarked him as the future, with Jake Turpin likely to move on at the end of the year.
Howarth has been selected as the states marquee under-20s player.
Elsewhere, the squad also features a number of players who have excelled in the Mal Meninga Cup, Hastings Derring Coles and are beginning to make their way into the QLD Cup.
The Townsville Blackhawks dominate the men's squad, with six players - Thomas Duffy, Kuli Finefeuiaki, Eddie Hampson, Luke Jack, Jacob Mene and Ragarive Wavik included.
Exciting young prop Xavier Va'a has also been selected for the men from north of the Tweed after his off-season move to the Sydney Roosters from the Brisbane Broncos. Alongside brother De La Salle, both players have been signed on long-term deals and could be threatening for a first-grade debut in the coming years.
The women's squad also features plenty of exciting upcoming talent, with three players picked out of the recently completed BMD premiership grand final, with Central Queensland's Emma Paki, and North Queensland's April Ngatupuna and Jasmine Peters selected.
Like the men, they are able to pick marquee under-20s players, with Peters being one, and Jada Ferguson from Tweed Heads the other.
Men's squad
Paul Bryan - Newcastle Knights
Xavier Chatfield-Mooka - Sydney Roosters
Thomas Duffy - Townsville Blackhawks
Jojo Fifita - Tweed Seagulls
Kuli Finefeuiaki - Townsville Blackhawks
Jye Gray - Souths Logan Magpies
Eddie Hampson - Townsville Blackhawks
Angus Hinchey - Norths Devils
Jack Howarth - Melbourne Storm /Sunshine Coast Falcons
Isaiah Iongi - Penrith Panthers
Luke Jack - Townsville Blackhawks
Tane Kiriona - Canberra Raiders
Jacob Mene - Townsville Blackhawks
Blake Mozer - Souths Logan Magpies
Kaleb Ngamanu - Tweed Seagulls
Shaun Packer - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Josiah Pahulu - Burleigh Bears
Ben Te Kura - Norths Devils
Robert Toia - Sydney Roosters
Xavier Va'a - Sydney Roosters
Ragarive Wavik - Townsville Blackhawks
Harradyn Wilson - Souths Logan Magpies
Women's squad
Jacinta Carter - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Jetaya Faifua - Tweed Seagulls
Jada Ferguson - Tweed Seagulls
Sunny Gerrard - Burleigh Bears
Jayde Herdegen - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Fiona Jahnke - West Brisbane Panthers
Felila Kia - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Chantay Kiria-Ratu - Tweed Seagulls
Lavinia Kitai - Brisbane Tigers
Lily-Rose Kolc - Burleigh Bears
Hannah Larsson - West Brisbane Panthers
Tahlia Marshall - Brisbane Tigers
Montana Mook - Northern Pride
April Ngatupuna - North Queensland Gold Stars
Emma Paki - Central Queensland Capras
Dannii Perese - Burleigh Bears
Jasmine Peters - North Queensland Gold Stars
Otesa Pule - Central Coast Roosters
Georgina Tuitaalili - Redcliffe Dolphins
Helen Uitualgi - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Ellie Williamson - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Lillian Yarrow - Central Queensland Capras