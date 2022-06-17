Melbourne Storm centre and second rower Jack Howarth, as well as Brisbane Broncos young gun dummy half Blake Mozer will lead the Queensland under-19s side after selectors named a 22-man squad on Thursday evening.

Coached by Kurt Richards, the Queensland side also features Gold Coast Titans' young gun Jojo Fifita, with plenty of excitement building around the clash as junior representative football returns for men for the first time since 2019, with the under-19s clash to be played at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday, June 23.

Howarth recently signed a mega five-year extension to remain at the Storm, while Mozer, who is still only 18 years of age, is locked in at the Broncos until the end of 2025.

Both players are seen as future Queensland senior Origin representatives, with Mozer in particularly potentially the best young hooker in the game yet to debut. Brisbane have earmarked him as the future, with Jake Turpin likely to move on at the end of the year.

Howarth has been selected as the states marquee under-20s player.

Elsewhere, the squad also features a number of players who have excelled in the Mal Meninga Cup, Hastings Derring Coles and are beginning to make their way into the QLD Cup.

The Townsville Blackhawks dominate the men's squad, with six players - Thomas Duffy, Kuli Finefeuiaki, Eddie Hampson, Luke Jack, Jacob Mene and Ragarive Wavik included.

Exciting young prop Xavier Va'a has also been selected for the men from north of the Tweed after his off-season move to the Sydney Roosters from the Brisbane Broncos. Alongside brother De La Salle, both players have been signed on long-term deals and could be threatening for a first-grade debut in the coming years.

The women's squad also features plenty of exciting upcoming talent, with three players picked out of the recently completed BMD premiership grand final, with Central Queensland's Emma Paki, and North Queensland's April Ngatupuna and Jasmine Peters selected.

Like the men, they are able to pick marquee under-20s players, with Peters being one, and Jada Ferguson from Tweed Heads the other.

Men's squad

Paul Bryan - Newcastle Knights

Xavier Chatfield-Mooka - Sydney Roosters

Thomas Duffy - Townsville Blackhawks

Jojo Fifita - Tweed Seagulls

Kuli Finefeuiaki - Townsville Blackhawks

Jye Gray - Souths Logan Magpies

Eddie Hampson - Townsville Blackhawks

Angus Hinchey - Norths Devils

Jack Howarth - Melbourne Storm /Sunshine Coast Falcons

Isaiah Iongi - Penrith Panthers

Luke Jack - Townsville Blackhawks

Tane Kiriona - Canberra Raiders

Jacob Mene - Townsville Blackhawks

Blake Mozer - Souths Logan Magpies

Kaleb Ngamanu - Tweed Seagulls

Shaun Packer - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Josiah Pahulu - Burleigh Bears

Ben Te Kura - Norths Devils

Robert Toia - Sydney Roosters

Xavier Va'a - Sydney Roosters

Ragarive Wavik - Townsville Blackhawks

Harradyn Wilson - Souths Logan Magpies

Women's squad

Jacinta Carter - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Jetaya Faifua - Tweed Seagulls

Jada Ferguson - Tweed Seagulls

Sunny Gerrard - Burleigh Bears

Jayde Herdegen - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Fiona Jahnke - West Brisbane Panthers

Felila Kia - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Chantay Kiria-Ratu - Tweed Seagulls

Lavinia Kitai - Brisbane Tigers

Lily-Rose Kolc - Burleigh Bears

Hannah Larsson - West Brisbane Panthers

Tahlia Marshall - Brisbane Tigers

Montana Mook - Northern Pride

April Ngatupuna - North Queensland Gold Stars

Emma Paki - Central Queensland Capras

Dannii Perese - Burleigh Bears

Jasmine Peters - North Queensland Gold Stars

Otesa Pule - Central Coast Roosters

Georgina Tuitaalili - Redcliffe Dolphins

Helen Uitualgi - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Ellie Williamson - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Lillian Yarrow - Central Queensland Capras