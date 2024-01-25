A Queensland club are reportedly entering the race for Wallabies star Jordan Petaia.

The off-contract Wallabies-capped player who was born in Melbourne has already played 31 games for his country, while also impressing at Super Rugby with the Brisbane-based Reds.

But there is no guarantee he will remain in the 15-man game long-term, with NRL clubs lining up, and the NFL also presenting itself as an option for the 23-year-old according to a News Corp report.

The news of interest from an NRL club in Queensland follows the year-long poaching raid from the 15-man game on the NRL, which only ultimately netted Joseph Suaalii ahead of the sports 2025 hosting of the British and Irish Lions, and 2027 World Cup.

Names like Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Cameron Murray, Angus Crichton, Will Penisini and Payne Haas were believed to be on the list for rugby union, however, they missed the entire group and had to pay Suaalii around $1.6 million per year to convince him to make the cross-code leap.

Now it's rugby league's turn to poach from union, with the Sydney Roosters earlier confirming Mark Nawaqanitawase - who is a close friend of Petaia - will join the Bondi-based club from the start of 2025.

Petaia's potential exit to another sport would be a hammer blow for Rugby Australia, although the youngster said he wasn't putting pressure on himself over his decision at this stage.

“I don't know about other players but there's not too much pressure around that sort of stuff,” Petaia told the publication.

“It doesn't change anything with my mindset. I'm focused at the Reds this year and for however long that is, but I'm just focused on this environment and doing what's best for this team.

“I've had a few questions about [the NRL] but it's still so early in the year. I still have this whole year to figure out what I'm going to do.

While it's unclear which Queensland-based club may be showing interest in Petaia, there is little doubt he would excel in the 13-man game.

Able to play wing, centre or fullback, those skills would likely see him transfer straight into rugby league in the outside backs, matching the likes of Will Warbrick who has had a successful first two seasons at the Melbourne Storm following his cross-code move.