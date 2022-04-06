The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly happy with their squad and won't hit the transfer market to look for reinforcements ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

While the club still have plenty of pieces to tie down on deals - with Herbie Farnworth, Albert Kelly, Corey Oates, Keenan Palasia, Jake Turpin and Billy Walters leading the still off-contract brigade, former Broncos, Cowboys and Queensland Maroons star centre Brent Tate revealed on the Fox League podcast that the Red Hill-based outfit is "happy" with their squad.

Tate said he wasn't sure on Brisbane's plan, and that he believes fullback and hooker are still key problem areas for the club, despite Jake Turpin and Tesi Niu starting the season in the roles.

Turpin is one of the off-contract players and has been heavily linked with a move to the Dolphins, while Niu entered NRL as a centre, although has shown progress in the number one.

“I heard during the week they spoke about that they were not going to go to market, which I find is a funny one,” Tate said.

“I don’t think they have an established No.9. I don’t think Tesi Niu is a fullback at all.

“They let Jamayne Isaako go to the Titans.

“I’m just not real sure on the plan at the Broncos at the moment and where they are going."

Tate also took aim at the club's junior development system, suggesting the club made a mistake in letting Tom Dearden join the North Queensland Cowboys, while he said the club could well face a two and eight start to the season.

“I know Pat Carrigan has come back and played really well and obviously Payne Haas has come through the system,” Tate said.

“But they let go a player like Tom Dearden and they buy Albert Kelly at the back end of his career.

“There has got to be some questions asked around some of the recruitment decisions like that for sure.

“They have said they are not going to market next year so that means they are happy with the roster they have got.

“If they are 2-8 after 10 rounds and they finish the bottom of the ladder again next year and they have said they are not going to market, there is some red flags there I’m thinking.”

The Broncos have started the season with two wins from their first four games, however, losses in the last fortnight to the North Queensland Cowboys and New Zealand Warriors have raised plenty of eyebrows amongst supporters, with the club to face the Roosters, Panthers, Sharks, Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles as part of their run over the next six weeks.