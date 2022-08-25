Melbourne and Queensland back-rower Felise Kaufusi is looking to bring the Storm's winning ways up north with him as he sets out to create a winning culture at the NRL's newest club.

Kaufusi was the first player to officially become a part of The Dolphins when he agreed to join coach Wayne Bennett in November of last year.

In a club media release, Kaufusi expressed his desire to get the new venture off to a good start, alongside his current Melbourne Storm teammates Jesse and Kenny Bromwich.

“I hope I can lead the way for the Dolphins," he said.

“I’m hoping whoever (else) we get is willing to come to the club and be part of a new adventure."

“It’s exciting to be a foundation player of the Dolphins and being under Wayne Bennett is a big attraction for me.”

Kaufusi got the chance to be coached by Bennett during the 2020 State of Origin series, in which Wayne masterminded one of Queensland's greatest Origin upsets.

"I think we can be competitive from day one – I wouldn’t be going there to lose games," Kaufusi continued.

The 30-year-old cited family as a big part of his decision to move back up to Queensland saying, “It will be great to move closer to home."

That sentiment would only have been strengthened after Kaufusi was granted leave by the club due to be with his ailing father Taniela, who tragically passed away at the start of August.

“I have three little kids now and they will be able to see their family and aunties and uncles a lot more living in Queensland.

“Family was a large motivation, but I also like the challenge of helping a new club become successful.”

Kaufusi would be looking toward his current club for a blueprint for early success in the NRL, with the Melbourne Storm coming into the competition in 1998 and claiming their maiden premiership just a year later.