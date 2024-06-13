Queensland Rugby League (QRL) has confirmed the team will face New South Wales in the annual Under-19s Women's State of Origin match.

The team is headlined by North Queensland Cowboys front-rower Lily Peacock and Gold Coast Titans second-rower Rilee Jorgensen, the only players with NRLW experience.

It also includes eight players who played in the U19s Women's State of Origin match last year.

Deanna Turner will coach the team, while Mitch Sargent and Maia Tua-Davidson will be a part of the coaching staff under Turner.

Queensland U19s Women's State of Origin Squad

1. Montaya Hudson (Brisbane Broncos)

2. Kiarah Siauane (Souths Logan Magpies)

3. Mercedez Taulelei-Siala (Tweed Seagulls)

4. Mariah Brown (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

5. Ebony Raftstrand-Smith (North Queensland Cowboys)

6. Caitlin Tanner (North Queensland Cowboys)

7. Skyla Adams (Brisbane Broncos)

8. Matekino Gray (Gold Coast Titans)

9. Imogen Hei (Sydney Roosters)

10. Lily Peacock (North Queensland Cowboys)

11. Reegan Hicks (Brisbane Broncos)

12. Rilee Jorgensen (Gold Coast Titans)

13. Tiresa Leasuasu (Gold Coast Titans)

Interchange

14. Shauna Barnham (Norths Devils)

15. Shaylee Joseph (Brisbane Broncos)

16. Malaela Su'a (Gold Coast Titans)

17. Reina Wuruki-Hosea (Canberra Raiders)

Reserves

18. Paityne Johns (Mackay Cutters)

19. Jaydah Tofae (Souths Logan Magpies)

20. Destiny Mino-Sinapati (Gold Coast Titans)

Queensland will take on the U19s New South Wales Blues next week on Thursday, 20 June.