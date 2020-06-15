He’s arguably Canterbury’s biggest signing in a decade. But fans will have to wait a little longer before their new British Bulldog is unleashed.

The club confirmed this week that St Helens and English international prop forward Luke Thompson will join the club this season, opposed to the original deal starting in 2021.

And while many are eager to see the the star forward on the paddock as soon as he touches down, don’t expect to see Thompson don the blue and white for another month.

Due to the current pandemic, Thompson will be forced to quarantine in a Melbourne hotel room for two weeks, mandatory for any individual entering the country from overseas. Canterbury will have the hotel room fitted with gym equipment and oversee his diet, while coach Dean Pay will stay in constant contact with the front-rower.

While his quarantine will end just before selection for the Round 8 clash with South Sydney, a lack of team training beforehand has Thompson set on a Round 9 NRL debut, against a near full-strength Brisbane pack at Suncorp.

His inclusion will be a monumental boost to the Dogs’ playing stocks with forward Joe Stimson ruled out for the year, and he could play a part in Canterbury’s recruitment too.

The Bulldogs have made no secret of their desire to lure John Bateman to Belmore amongst pay disputes with Canberra, and having an international team mate in Thompson is a big trump card to play.

Signed until the end of 2023, the deal will take Thompson into his prime years, with the two-time premiership winner just 25 years-old, yet a veteran of over 150 Super League games.

With names like James Graham, John Bateman, Adrian Morley and the Burgess brother’s having left their mark on the NRL, Thompson becoming the next English forward to dominate the competition seems a matter of when, not if.

Dean Pay has got a keeper in this one.