The QRL Under-19s will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the Queensland competition.

Wynnum Manly Seagulls

18. TBA
2. Charlotte Wells
3. Emma Williams
4. Mariah Brown
5. Madison Campbell
6. Sienna Lofipo
1. Caitlin Tanner
8. TBA
9. TBA
10. Lili Douglas
11. Alyssa McCarthy
12. Sophie Davison
13. Hayley Bush

Interchange: 14. Tameka Barnes 15. Heaven-Leigh Reuben-Callaghan 16. Zarah Nygaard 17. Ellie Cullen

Tweed Seagulls

1. Shanarlii Peckham
2. Raimee Wright
3. Phoenix-Raine Hippi
4. Ava Swain
5. Gabrielle To'o
6. Savannah Roberts-Hickling
7. Leilani Ahsam
8. Sara Matheson-Johnson
9. Kali Ainsworth
10. Mia Dendle
11. Sienna Smith (c)
12. Yasmin Elabbasi
13. Sian McNeill-Ehrlich

Interchange: 14. Lana Makin 15. Charlotte Day 16. Kharis Birney 17. Amity Burke

