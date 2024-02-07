The QRL Under-19s will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the Queensland competition.

2. Charlotte Wells

3. Emma Williams

4. Mariah Brown

5. Madison Campbell

6. Sienna Lofipo

1. Caitlin Tanner

8. TBA

9. TBA

10. Lili Douglas

11. Alyssa McCarthy

12. Sophie Davison

13. Hayley Bush Interchange: 14. Tameka Barnes 15. Heaven-Leigh Reuben-Callaghan 16. Zarah Nygaard 17. Ellie Cullen Tweed Seagulls 1. Shanarlii Peckham

2. Raimee Wright

3. Phoenix-Raine Hippi

4. Ava Swain

5. Gabrielle To'o

6. Savannah Roberts-Hickling

7. Leilani Ahsam

8. Sara Matheson-Johnson

9. Kali Ainsworth

10. Mia Dendle

11. Sienna Smith (c)

12. Yasmin Elabbasi

