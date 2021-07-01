The Maroons have applied for an exemption to have New Zealand-born Ronaldo Mulitalo eligible for game 3 of Origin.

After an injury to Reece Walsh on the eve of game two, Mulitalo looked set to make his Origin debut before he was dramatically withdrawn just hours before the match’s commencement.

According to NRL.com reporter Laine Clark, the NSWRL asked the NRL to investigate the 21-year-old’s eligibility after a 2019 article surfaced suggesting that Mulitalo moved to Australia just prior to his 14th birthday.

Current Origin rules state that a player has to move to Australia before his 13th birthday in order to be eligible to play.

However, on Thursday morning, a QRL spokesperson has confirmed they will be seeking to have the decision overturned in time for the game three.

The winger has already played at an under-18 and under-20 level for Queensland, and assistant coach Jonathon Thurston believes the Maroons have proof of Mulitalo’s arrival for the state before his 13th birthday.

Although the move will surely be against the NSWRL’s wishes, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo stated on Sunday night after game two that the Sharks winger’s request could be granted soon.

“There certainly wasn’t enough time to consider an application today but that’s not to say that that might not happen going forwards,” he told Fox Sports.