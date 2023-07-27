The upper management of Queensland Rugby League is set to sit down with Billy Slater's management as they attempt to keep him as Queensland coach for the next three years.

A huge fan of Billy Slater, newly named Queensland Rugby League boss Ben Ikin is aiming to do whatever it takes to keep him on as the state's head coach for the annual three-game series.

As revealed by News Corp, Ikin is set to sit down with George Mimis - the agent of Billy Slater - to discuss if the former Melbourne Storm fullback will stay on as head coach of the Queensland State of Origin team after winning back-to-back Origin series.

The deal, which is set to be discussed, will secure Slater's services until the end of the 2026 Origin series, earning him a three-year upgrade on his original contract.

“Billy has had some time to think about whether he wants to go on and we'll get an answer next week when I meet with his manager,” Ikin told News Corp.

“George (Mimis) is in Brisbane next week and I plan to sit down with him. We will start to hatch a plan about how we keep Billy in charge of the Maroons.

“The way I felt straight after Origin III is the way I still feel … we would love for Billy to go on.”

While Slater believes former Cowboy Josh Hannay may one day succeed him as coach, Hannay will headline the coaching staff that will ease the strain off Slater if he elects to return as coach. Assistant coaches Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston are also set to be a key part of the staff as QRL considers providing Slater with additional resources.

After walking away with the Wally Lewis Medal and becoming the 2023 Player of the Series, North Queensland Cowboys forward Reuben Cotter spoke on the influence of Slater as the state attempts to win three in a row next year.

“If Billy wants to go down the NRL path, I have no doubt he could do it, but right now I hope he stays with us,” Cotter said.

“Billy has been enormous for this team. He is one of the greatest coaches I have played under.

“It's just what he does with the group of boys. His style is very different, it is very motivating.

“Billy is doing a great job, so I really hope he goes on, 100 per cent.”