Queensland Rugby League CEO Ben Iken is eager to have Billy Slater continue his role as Maroons coach despite being off-contract at the end of the series.

Selected as Queensland's head coach in 2021, Slater performed wonders for the Maroons, leading them to a 2-1 series win in his first Origin series as coach. This was followed up by winning Game 1 this year- one win away from winning back-to-back titles.

The last time Queensland went back-to-back was between 2015-17, when they won the treble. Ben Iken spoke to the AAP regarding the decision to extend Slater's contract.

"The QRL is really keen to sit down at the end of the series and find whatever way we can to keep him in the role," Ikin told AAP.

"He's proven last year, and again this year, that he is highly capable. Anyone that has had anything to do with him knows he is committed to getting better in all that he does.

"I think that the team has adopted the same mentality under his leadership. He was good last year.

"He's gotten better again this year and our expectation is that the trend continues, which is why we want to keep him around."

On the eve of the clash against the Blues for Game 2 of Origin, Iken isn't putting any pressure on Slater to recommit.