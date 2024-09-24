In front of a crowd of 7,173 at Kayo Stadium, the Norths Devils have clinched their third QLD Cup title in four years, led by Dolphins centre Tesi Niu.

Competing against another Dolphins feeder team, the Redcliffe Dolphins, the Devils won the clash 34-20. Centre Tesi Niu was awarded the Duncan Hall Medal for the best-on-ground performance, tearing up the left edge of the field.

Scoring a double, the uncontracted centre also had a try assist, two line-break assists, six tackle busts and 209 running metres.

Other players that stood out for the Devils included lock Mason Teague, who recently took up a mutual option in his contract with The Dolphins for 2025, and Gold Coast Titans recruit Tukimihia Simpkins.

"We knew it was always going to be close," Devils coach Dave Elliott said via QRL.com.

"They're a very determined team... we knew they weren't going to go away...it was a bit of back and forth there, but just so proud of these boys.

"All week, we had a quiet confidence about what we knew we could do and how much we were going to turn up for each other... really happy for them."

The victory means they will now play the winner of the NSW Cup Grand Final in Sydney on NRL grand final day against either the Newtown Jets or North Sydney Bears.

"I thought Tesi Nui had a game to remember... he was so dangerous with the footy...got through a lot of work," he added.

"Outside him, Blake Paskins was really good. Diffused some really tricky situations and just got through a hell of a lot of work as well.

"Our forward pack, our back rowers... Jordan Lipp at the back as well... they sort of had a target on his back because he's such a good player and he just stood up.

"Again, just so happy for them."