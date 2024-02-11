After spending last season in the QLD Cup with the Northern Pride, Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi has signed a new contract that will see him play overseas.

The prop has agreed to join the Castleford Tigers in England on a two-year contract until the end of the 2025 season.

Returning to England after a one-year stint in the QLD Cup, Hindmarsh-Takyi has played for teams such as the London Broncos, Oxford, London Skolars, Sheffield Eagles and Coventry Bears.

The 25-year-old last season made 21 appearances, scored two tries and was ranked second in the competition for post-contact metres. However, the good year unfortunately didn't see him earn a train-and-trial deal with the Brisbane Broncos.

“The players in England are hard and tough and I want to get back to that again," he said.

"I've missed home having been away for two years too. I'm excited to play for Cas, one of my old team mates played for them and said it was a good experience.”

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣🐯 HINDMARSH-TAKYI JOIN CAS Today Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Prop Forward Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi on 2 year deal from Queensland Cup side Northern Pride. Welcome To Castleford, Daniel #COYF pic.twitter.com/FW550wTiif — CasTigers Heritage No. (@Est__1926) February 5, 2024

Director of Rugby Operations at the Castleford Tigers, Danny Wilson, spoke about his signing and how valuable he will be for the team this season.

“When we started looking at some recruitment towards the mid to back end of last season, Daniel was a player that we identified we wanted to bring to Castleford," Wilson said.

"He has knowledge of Super League, having played with London, back when he was a very young kid.

"He went to Australia and tested himself, around the Queensland Cup and he's really proved himself over there to the extent that he was getting trials at NRL clubs and he was on their radar.”

“He's someone that we went really hard to bring in. He fits that mould of the type of player we want to bring in to Castleford; Young, Enthusiastic and wants to achieve.

"Unfortunately we lost out when we tried at the end of the season last year. He wanted to go and take up his trial at Brisbane Broncos but we've chased for him ever since and kept in communication with him.

"We've managed to get him over the line this weekend so we can add some more quality to our squad.”

“We felt that we were a middle short and the additional benefit is that he's English, so he won't obviously count to the overseas quota so it certainly allows us to bolster the pack.”

Zero Tackle's 2024 NRL Season Guide is now live, and this year, it's FREE! Over 120 pages of content, with every player profiled, full team lists, stats and expectations for every team. Get your FREE DOWNLOAD now.